Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Douglas County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arapahoe High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 7
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doherty High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Vista High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
