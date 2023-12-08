Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Boulder County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 7
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Dawson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peak To Peak High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
