Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Big Sky team, including the matchup between the Idaho Vandals and the Oregon Ducks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Idaho Vandals at Oregon Ducks 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 - Montana State Bobcats at Saint Mary's Gaels 9:30 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!