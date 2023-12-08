Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Arapahoe County, Colorado today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arapahoe High School at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 7

12:00 AM MT on December 7 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rampart High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8

6:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Front Range Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

7:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota Ridge High School at Chatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

7:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

7:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver Christian School at Byers High School