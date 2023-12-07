Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Otis High School at Stratton High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Stratton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arickaree High School at Genoa-Hugo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Hugo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idalia High School at Akron High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Akron, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.