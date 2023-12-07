Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Otis High School at Stratton High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 7

4:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Stratton, CO

Stratton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arickaree High School at Genoa-Hugo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Hugo, CO

Hugo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Idalia High School at Akron High School