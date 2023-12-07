Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Routt County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Routt County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Routt County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soroco High School at Meeker High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 6
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
