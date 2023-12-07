Ross Colton and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. Fancy a bet on Colton in the Avalanche-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Ross Colton vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Colton Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Colton has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 13:19 on the ice per game.

Colton has a goal in seven of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Colton has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 25 games played.

Colton's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Colton having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Colton Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 2 12 Points 0 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

