Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Pueblo County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pueblo Centennial High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pueblo Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo East High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo West High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Vanguard School at Pueblo Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Widefield High School at Pueblo South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo East High School at Denver South High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
