NFL Week 14 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering about the best bet to make among the 15 NFL matchups in Week 14, we're on the Bengals at +1 in terms of the point spreads. Don't stop there, though -- see below, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could use in a parlay.
BetMGM Promo Code
Best Week 14 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: Cincinnati +1 vs. Indianapolis
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 4.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Tampa Bay +1.5 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 1.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Kansas City -1.5 vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas City by 3.8 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Cleveland -3 vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 3.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Las Vegas +3 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 1.9 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Take advantage of these best bet suggestions and bet on any game with BetMGM!
Best Week 14 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 40 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 43.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 52 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Total: 51.0 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 46.5 - Seattle vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 45.6 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 30.5 - Jacksonville vs. Cleveland
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Total: 43.6 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 48.5 - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 43.3 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.