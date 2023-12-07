Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 7?
When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mikko Rantanen find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Rantanen stats and insights
- In 10 of 25 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Rantanen has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Rantanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|28:20
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|25:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|24:24
|Away
|W 6-3
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
