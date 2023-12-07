Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lincoln County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arickaree High School at Genoa-Hugo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Hugo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.