Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Larimer County, Colorado today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mesa Ridge High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Severance High School at Resurrection Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
