Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Grand County, Colorado today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Grand County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middle Park High School at Frontier Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
