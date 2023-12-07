The Colorado Avalanche host the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nathan MacKinnon, Mark Scheifele and others in this matchup.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 34 points in 25 games (nine goals and 25 assists).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 5 1 2 3 5 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 0 1 7 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 2 2 0

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Mikko Rantanen has 12 goals and 19 assists for Colorado.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Scheifele is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with 27 points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and 19 assists in 24 games (playing 21:02 per game).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 2 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Kyle Connor is a leading scorer for Winnipeg with 27 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 12 assists in 24 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6

