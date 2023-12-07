Avalanche vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) will aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.
Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-135)
|Jets (+110)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 23 times this season, and have gone 15-8 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Colorado has a 13-7 record (winning 65.0% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 57.4% chance to win.
- In 14 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Jets Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|89 (4th)
|Goals
|77 (15th)
|72 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (4th)
|19 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (20th)
|14 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-2-2 overall.
- Colorado hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche offense's 89 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Avalanche have allowed 72 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league play.
- With a +17 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.
