Having taken five straight at home, the Colorado Avalanche host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Avalanche and Jets meet on ALT and ESPN+.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league (89 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 23 7 27 34 13 21 - Nathan MacKinnon 25 9 25 34 26 14 46.7% Mikko Rantanen 25 12 19 31 12 13 52.8% Valeri Nichushkin 24 10 11 21 11 8 33.3% Devon Toews 25 4 9 13 18 17 -

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 65 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth in the league.

With 77 goals (3.2 per game), the Jets have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Jets have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 1.8 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players