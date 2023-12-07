Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Arapahoe County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Littleton High School at Frederick High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry Creek High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
