Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) and Denver Nuggets (14-7) will clash on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Paul George and Nikola Jokic are players to watch for the Clippers and Nuggets, respectively.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, ALT

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets dropped their previous game to the Kings, 123-117, on Saturday. Jokic was their leading scorer with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 36 13 14 2 1 1 Reggie Jackson 20 1 8 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 17 7 3 0 1 1

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 29.0 points, 12.8 boards and 9.8 assists, making 56.8% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 8.0 boards and 1.8 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 49.5% of his shots from the field.

Reggie Jackson's averages for the season are 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Nuggets 11.2 points, 2.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 1.7 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 24.9 10.2 10.4 1.3 0.8 0.8 Michael Porter Jr. 18.7 8.2 1.9 0.6 0.7 3.2 Reggie Jackson 16.7 3.0 5.5 0.7 0.3 2.0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 12.9 2.3 3.6 1.6 0.4 1.5 Christian Braun 10.8 4.3 1.9 0.3 0.2 1.0

