The Denver Nuggets (14-7) match up with the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 114.5 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 110.4 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +86 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Clippers have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game, 18th in the league, and are giving up 109.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 2.9 more than this game's over/under.

These teams together surrender 220.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than this contest's total.

Denver has compiled an 8-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles is 7-12-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Clippers +2200 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.