Michael Porter Jr. plus his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 123-117 loss versus the Kings, Porter tallied 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Porter, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 18.7 Rebounds 6.5 8.0 8.2 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 27.2 28.8 PR -- 25.4 26.9 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.2



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 15.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 25.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.4 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Clippers concede 109.7 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Clippers have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 29 8 10 3 2 0 0 11/14/2023 34 10 5 0 2 1 1

