Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Larimer County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arapahoe High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
