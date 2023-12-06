Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Caldwell-Pope tallied nine points and four steals in his last game, which ended in a 123-117 loss versus the Kings.

If you'd like to place a wager on Caldwell-Pope's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 12.9 Rebounds -- 2.0 2.3 Assists -- 2.8 3.7 PRA -- 16 18.9 PR -- 13.2 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Caldwell-Pope has made 3.9 shots per game, which adds up to 8.8% of his team's total makes.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.4 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 109.7 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the league.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 11.9 makes per contest, ninth in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 38 12 3 2 0 0 1 11/14/2023 39 9 1 4 2 0 1

