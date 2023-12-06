Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Garfield County, Colorado. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rifle High School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
