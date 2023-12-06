Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in El Paso County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 5
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Discovery Canyon High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Air Academy High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: USAF Academy, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Air Academy High School at Valor Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lotus School for Excellence at Peyton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Peyton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kiowa High School at Calhan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Calhan, CO
- Conference: Black Forest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canon City High School at Rampart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
