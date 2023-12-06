Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Douglas County, Colorado today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Air Academy High School at Valor Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunder Ridge High School at George Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.