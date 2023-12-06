Two streaking teams meet when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) host the Denver Pioneers (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Pioneers are 22.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their eight-game win streak allive against the Rams, winners of eight straight. The matchup has an over/under of 161.5 points.

Denver vs. Colorado State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -22.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pioneers Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 161.5 points twice this season.

The average total for Denver's games this season is 158.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Denver is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State has had more success against the spread than Denver this year, sporting an ATS record of 6-1-0, compared to the 2-4-0 mark of Denver.

Denver vs. Colorado State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 2 28.6% 85.3 168.9 70.1 145.1 149.6 Denver 2 33.3% 83.6 168.9 75.0 145.1 148.3

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The Pioneers average 13.5 more points per game (83.6) than the Rams allow (70.1).

Denver has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 5-3 overall record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Denver vs. Colorado State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 6-1-0 0-0 4-3-0 Denver 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Denver vs. Colorado State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Denver 9-7 Home Record 9-5 4-7 Away Record 4-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

