The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup against the Denver Pioneers (6-3), who have won four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Denver vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: Stadium
Denver Stats Insights

  • This season, Denver has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 352nd.
  • The Pioneers put up 13.5 more points per game (83.6) than the Rams allow (70.1).
  • Denver is 5-3 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Denver scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.
  • The Pioneers allowed fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (79.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Denver sunk fewer triples away (4.4 per game) than at home (4.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (34.6%) too.

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce W 71-61 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/29/2023 @ Idaho W 67-65 ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Colorado College W 90-66 Hamilton Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
12/13/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/18/2023 Adams State - Hamilton Gymnasium

