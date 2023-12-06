The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup against the Denver Pioneers (6-3), who have won four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Denver vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Denver Stats Insights

This season, Denver has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 352nd.

The Pioneers put up 13.5 more points per game (83.6) than the Rams allow (70.1).

Denver is 5-3 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Denver scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.

The Pioneers allowed fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (79.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Denver sunk fewer triples away (4.4 per game) than at home (4.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (34.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule