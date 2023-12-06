How to Watch Denver vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup against the Denver Pioneers (6-3), who have won four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Denver vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
Denver Stats Insights
- This season, Denver has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 352nd.
- The Pioneers put up 13.5 more points per game (83.6) than the Rams allow (70.1).
- Denver is 5-3 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Denver scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.
- The Pioneers allowed fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (79.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Denver sunk fewer triples away (4.4 per game) than at home (4.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (34.6%) too.
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 71-61
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 67-65
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado College
|W 90-66
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/18/2023
|Adams State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
