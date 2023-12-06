The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) take an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the Denver Pioneers (6-3), winners of four straight. The Rams are heavy favorites (-22.5) in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 161.5.

Colorado State vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -22.5 161.5

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 161.5 points twice this season (over seven games).

The average point total in Colorado State's games this season is 155.4, 6.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 85.7% of the time, 52.4% less often than Colorado State (6-1-0) this year.

Colorado State vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 2 28.6% 85.3 168.9 70.1 145.1 149.6 Denver 2 33.3% 83.6 168.9 75 145.1 148.3

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

The Rams put up 85.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 75 the Pioneers give up.

Colorado State is 5-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 75 points.

Colorado State vs. Denver Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 6-1-0 0-0 4-3-0 Denver 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Colorado State vs. Denver Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Denver 9-7 Home Record 9-5 4-7 Away Record 4-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

