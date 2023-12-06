The Colorado State Rams (5-0) face the Denver Pioneers (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on MW Network.

Colorado State vs. Denver Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17 PTS, 2.2 REB, 8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joel Scott: 16.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
  • Nique Clifford: 14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Palmer: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Colorado State vs. Denver Stat Comparison

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank
28th 87.8 Points Scored 87.3 30th
172nd 69.8 Points Allowed 80.5 328th
316th 29.2 Rebounds 35.3 124th
362nd 4.2 Off. Rebounds 11.2 67th
52nd 9.4 3pt Made 8.8 74th
3rd 22.8 Assists 14.3 130th
94th 10.6 Turnovers 8.3 18th

