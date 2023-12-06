Wednesday's contest at Moby Arena has the No. 20 Colorado State Rams (8-0) matching up with the Denver Pioneers (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 91-65 victory, as our model heavily favors Colorado State.

The matchup has no set line.

Colorado State vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 91, Denver 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Denver

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-26.1)

Colorado State (-26.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.5

Colorado State is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Denver's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Rams are 4-3-0 and the Pioneers are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (165th in college basketball).

The 30.5 rebounds per game Colorado State averages rank 286th in the nation. Its opponents grab 30.8 per outing.

Colorado State connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Rams score 110.6 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball), while giving up 91 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

Colorado State has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (33rd in college basketball action), 3.4 fewer than the 12.9 it forces on average (125th in college basketball).

