How to Watch Colorado State vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game win run when they host the Denver Pioneers (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Pioneers have taken four games in a row.
Colorado State vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
- In games Colorado State shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 288th.
- The Rams score 10.3 more points per game (85.3) than the Pioneers allow (75).
- When Colorado State scores more than 75 points, it is 7-0.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado State posted 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 17.8 points per contest.
- The Rams allowed 73 points per game at home, compared to 71.8 in road games.
- In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to on the road (32.7%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Creighton
|W 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|W 88-83
|Moby Arena
|12/2/2023
|Washington
|W 86-81
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/6/2023
|Denver
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/9/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|-
|Moby Arena
