The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game win run when they host the Denver Pioneers (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Pioneers have taken four games in a row.

Colorado State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Pioneers allow to opponents.

In games Colorado State shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 288th.

The Rams score 10.3 more points per game (85.3) than the Pioneers allow (75).

When Colorado State scores more than 75 points, it is 7-0.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State posted 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 17.8 points per contest.

The Rams allowed 73 points per game at home, compared to 71.8 in road games.

In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule