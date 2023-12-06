The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game win run when they host the Denver Pioneers (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Pioneers have taken four games in a row.

Colorado State vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: Stadium
How to Watch Other MWC Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
  • In games Colorado State shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 288th.
  • The Rams score 10.3 more points per game (85.3) than the Pioneers allow (75).
  • When Colorado State scores more than 75 points, it is 7-0.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado State posted 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 17.8 points per contest.
  • The Rams allowed 73 points per game at home, compared to 71.8 in road games.
  • In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Creighton W 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 Colorado W 88-83 Moby Arena
12/2/2023 Washington W 86-81 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/6/2023 Denver - Moby Arena
12/9/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Moby Arena
12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo - Moby Arena

