Tuesday's contest that pits the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) at Cintas Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of Xavier, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Delaware 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-12.4)

Xavier (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Xavier has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Delaware is 5-1-0. The Musketeers have hit the over in three games, while Fightin' Blue Hens games have gone over two times.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by seven points per game with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (186th in college basketball) and allow 68 per contest (118th in college basketball).

Xavier ranks 117th in the country at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.9 its opponents average.

Xavier connects on 6 three-pointers per game (284th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

The Musketeers rank 252nd in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 46th in college basketball defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (149th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (214th in college basketball play).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.3 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per outing (137th in college basketball).

The 34.4 rebounds per game Delaware accumulates rank 138th in the country, 2.6 more than the 31.8 its opponents pull down.

Delaware makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (176th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (106th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Delaware has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (77th in college basketball) while forcing 10 (314th in college basketball).

