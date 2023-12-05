Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Pueblo County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Junta High School at Rye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Rye, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa Ridge High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence JR SR High School at Pueblo Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
