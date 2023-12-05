Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Morgan County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Morgan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Campion Academy at Weldon Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Weldona, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brush High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson Valley High School at Fort Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Fort Morgan, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
