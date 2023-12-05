In the upcoming tilt against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Logan O'Connor to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 3-1 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

