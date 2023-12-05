If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Logan County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Logan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sterling High School at Strasburg High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 5

4:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Strasburg, CO

Strasburg, CO Conference: Patriot

Patriot How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Strasburg High School