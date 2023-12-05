Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Logan County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Logan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sterling High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Strasburg, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Strasburg, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
