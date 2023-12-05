Kevin Durant will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Durant had 27 points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 116-109 win versus the Grizzlies.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Durant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 31.0 32.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 6.3 Assists 4.5 5.8 6.7 PRA -- 43.2 45.4 PR -- 37.4 38.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Lakers

Durant has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.6 per game, which account for 21.6% and 23.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 11th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Lakers, have the fastest tempo with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 113.5 points per game.

The Lakers concede 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the league.

The Lakers give up 26.8 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 13.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Durant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 39 38 9 5 4 0 0 10/26/2023 39 39 11 2 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.