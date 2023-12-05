Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
Can we expect Joel Kiviranta scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta stats and insights
- Kiviranta has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has scored one goal versus the Ducks this season in two games (three shots).
- Kiviranta has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
