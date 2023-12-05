Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in El Paso County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harrison High School at Pine Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Falcon High School at Vista Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesa Ridge High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas MacLaren School at The Vanguard School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer Ridge High School at Rampart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Conference: Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellicott High School at Salida High School