Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eagle County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Eagle County, Colorado today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plateau Valley High School at Vail Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Edwards, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.