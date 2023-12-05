Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Douglas County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangeview High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abraham Lincoln High School at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.