The Colorado Avalanche, Devon Toews included, will face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Toews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devon Toews vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Toews has averaged 23:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In four of 24 games this season, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 24 games this year, Toews has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 24 games this season, Toews has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Toews' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

Toews has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toews Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 84 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 5 13 Points 7 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.