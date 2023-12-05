How to Watch the Colorado vs. UT Arlington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks put up an average of 65.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 62.7 the Buffaloes give up.
- UT Arlington is 1-4 when it scores more than 62.7 points.
- Colorado has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Buffaloes record just 0.4 more points per game (83.4) than the Mavericks give up (83.0).
- Colorado is 6-0 when scoring more than 83.0 points.
- When UT Arlington gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.
- The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.5%).
- The Mavericks make 37.5% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Colorado Leaders
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 67.8 FG%
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.7 FG%
- Frida Formann: 15.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)
- Quay Miller: 9.2 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Kindyll Wetta: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|NC State
|L 78-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/28/2023
|Boston University
|W 85-55
|CU Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 74-58
|Clune Arena
|12/5/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah
|-
|CU Events Center
