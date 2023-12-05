Colorado State vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 5
Tuesday's game features the Colorado State Rams (6-0) and the High Point Panthers (4-4) matching up at Moby Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-53 victory for heavily favored Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.
The Rams head into this matchup following a 66-59 victory over UTEP on Thursday.
Colorado State vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
Colorado State vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 71, High Point 53
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- When the Rams defeated the San Francisco Dons, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 62-53, it was their best win of the season so far.
- Colorado State has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-53 over San Francisco (No. 217) on November 26
- 66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 224) on November 30
- 83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 256) on November 9
- 69-49 at home over Le Moyne (No. 276) on November 6
- 67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 280) on November 15
Colorado State Leaders
- McKenna Hofschild: 19.5 PTS, 8.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 52.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Hannah Ronsiek: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%
- Sydney Mech: 6.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Kendyll Kinzer: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams are outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) and allow 50.2 per outing (fourth in college basketball).
