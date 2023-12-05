The New York Knicks (12-7) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Bucks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Knicks 113

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.1)

Bucks (-1.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The Bucks have been less successful against the spread than the Knicks this season, putting up an ATS record of 8-12-0, as opposed to the 11-8-0 mark of the Knicks.

New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it better (65% of the time) than New York (47.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 14-5, while the Knicks are 2-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks own a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 121.1 points per game. At the other end, they rank 23rd with 118.1 points allowed per contest.

Milwaukee is grabbing 43.8 boards per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest (18th-ranked).

The Bucks are dishing out 25.1 dimes per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee is averaging 13.5 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bucks are draining 14.1 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 37.3% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 24th in the NBA on offense (110.9 points scored per game) and best defensively (105.5 points allowed).

New York is the fourth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.6) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.9).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 23.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New York is fourth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.1 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (14.3 per game).

At 13.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc, the Knicks are ninth and sixth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

