Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Boulder County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Niwot High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons High School at Estes Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Estes Park, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.