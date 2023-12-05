Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baca County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Baca County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baca County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Campo High School - South Baca at Walsh High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 4
- Location: Campo, CO
- Conference: Arkansas Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wiley High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 AM MT on December 5
- Location: Springfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.