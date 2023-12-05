The Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (10-14) at home on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-350) Ducks (+260) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 14 of their 22 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.6%).

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 77.8%.

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 13 of 24 games this season.

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Ducks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 86 (3rd) Goals 66 (27th) 70 (14th) Goals Allowed 84 (25th) 19 (9th) Power Play Goals 17 (14th) 13 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (29th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-2-2 overall.

In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over six times.

The Avalanche and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche's 86 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked 14th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 70 total goals (2.9 per game).

With a +16 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

