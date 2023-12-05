The Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (10-14) at Ball Arena. The contest on Tuesday, December 5 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

The Avalanche are 6-2-2 over the last 10 contests, totaling 39 total goals (nine power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 23.1%). They have given up 25 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Tuesday's hockey game.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Avalanche 5, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-350)

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-2-3 in overtime games as part of a 15-7-2 overall record.

In the four games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-2-1 record (good for three points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Avalanche are 14-2-2 in the 18 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 30 points).

In the 12 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it has an 11-1-0 record (22 points).

In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-3-0 (20 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 4-4-1 (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.58 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 10th 31.9 Shots 29.5 23rd 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 16th 20.21% Power Play % 21.79% 12th 6th 85.56% Penalty Kill % 79.44% 16th

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

