The Colorado Avalanche will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, December 5, with the Avalanche having lost three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch the action on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ as the Avalanche and the Ducks take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks Avalanche 4-3 (F/SO) ANA 11/15/2023 Avalanche Ducks 8-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 70 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the league (86 total, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 23 7 27 34 13 21 - Nathan MacKinnon 24 8 23 31 25 13 46.6% Mikko Rantanen 24 12 19 31 12 12 52.5% Valeri Nichushkin 24 10 11 21 11 8 33.3% Devon Toews 24 4 9 13 17 17 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks concede 3.5 goals per game (84 in total), 25th in the NHL.

With 66 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players